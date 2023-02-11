Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 57,010 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 718,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $76,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

