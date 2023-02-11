Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 357 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $77,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $534.47.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

