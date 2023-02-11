Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $88.23 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.44% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $88,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,564 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after acquiring an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

