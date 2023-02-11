Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Enbridge worth $78,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Trading Up 3.3 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

