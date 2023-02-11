Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $97.35 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1,316.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,080 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of Enphase Energy worth $97,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

