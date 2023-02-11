Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.66% of Wintrust Financial worth $82,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

