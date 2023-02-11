Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $99,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

ARE opened at $165.68 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

