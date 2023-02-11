Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,307,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,538,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,201,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.0 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.