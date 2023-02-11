STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,109,440 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.80% of STAG Industrial worth $91,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

