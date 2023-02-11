Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 62,540 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,540 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $92,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

