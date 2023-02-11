Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.41% of WNS worth $94,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $89.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.