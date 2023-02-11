Morgan Stanley Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $85.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

