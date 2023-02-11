29,385 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

Vector Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.