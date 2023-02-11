Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

