Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,952 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

