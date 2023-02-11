California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.