Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren Increases Dividend

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

