Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,222 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $262,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.