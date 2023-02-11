2,390 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,611 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

WMS opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

