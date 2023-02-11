Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,549.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 42.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

