Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,213,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

WCN stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

