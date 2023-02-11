Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

