Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,760 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,910 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.