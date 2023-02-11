Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.62% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $113,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $286.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

