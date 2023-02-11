CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of CSX worth $107,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

