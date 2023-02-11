Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Coterra Energy worth $104,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.