Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,566 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $101,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.61 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

