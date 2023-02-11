Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $102.04 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,564,767 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Clarivate worth $102,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after buying an additional 428,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.96 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

