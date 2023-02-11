Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $106,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.66 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URBN opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

