Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.87 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,256 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

