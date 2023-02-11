Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $103,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.