Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $103,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.