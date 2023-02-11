Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after buying an additional 1,098,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 873,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after buying an additional 555,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Digital Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
