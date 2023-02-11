XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.20% of XPO worth $112,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

