Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $111,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Company Profile

EVRG opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

