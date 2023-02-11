Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,029 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $8,794,165. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.