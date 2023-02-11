Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $117.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

