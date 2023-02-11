Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.92% of Chesapeake Energy worth $115,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 553,444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.84 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

