Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $114.99 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $114,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,906,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

