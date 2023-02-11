Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $46,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

