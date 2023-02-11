Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $825.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $818.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

