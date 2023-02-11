Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.63 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 828.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CWT opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

