Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 112,868 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,868 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

