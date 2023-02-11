Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $8,966,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaos by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at $7,324,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaos Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.