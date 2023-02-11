Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 4,550 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

