Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 256,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.