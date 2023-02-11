Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $181.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,889 shares of company stock worth $31,800,260. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.