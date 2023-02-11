Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $704.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.60. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.