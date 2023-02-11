ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

