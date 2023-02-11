Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

SBLK opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $364.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.95%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

