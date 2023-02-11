Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,860 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

